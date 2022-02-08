Telehouse picks Ribbon for Metro Connect offer

London-based Telehouse, one of Europe's leading colocation data center providers, has selected Ribbon's Apollo solution to power its flagship Metro Connect offer.

The deployment features Ribbon's programmable TM1200 and TM1200E muxponder cards on Apollo 9603 and 9608 platforms, providing optimized transport for 100GbE and 400GbE clients. Based on two redundant fiber links, with a failover of less than 50ms in the event of an outage, this enables Telehouse to guarantee its customers 99.999% service availability.

"Ribbon prioritized our needs by offering a combination of advanced technological capabilities and a customized, turnkey installation of their solution," said Sami Slim, Telehouse France Deputy Director. "Our business customers can now maximize cost efficiencies by hosting their IT infrastructures in our suburban data center and enjoy high speed, reliable, low latency connectivity to our central Paris TH2 connectivity hub, one of the world's top 5 most connected data centers."

"Telehouse needed a provider who could deliver security and operational excellence when connecting to its TH2 Connectivity hub, which provides direct access to more than 750 global ISP operators," said Steve McCaffery, Ribbon's Executive Vice President of Sales, APAC and EMEA. "We're delighted to be working with them and helping to fuel their continued success."