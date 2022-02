Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and Pegatron are showcasing a 5G energy-saving private network solution at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC).

The debut of the 5G Open RAN (O-RAN) energy-saving private network solution demonstrates how smart algorithms in conjunction with network traffic monitoring and traffic steering technology allow 5G base stations to provide smart, energy-saving, and uninterrupted services.





