T-Mobile US reports higher Q4 revenue and customer additions

T-Mobile US reported service revenues of $15.0 billion for Q4 2021 and $58.4 billion for full-year 2021. Net income amounted to $422 million in Q4 2021 — $3.0 billion in full-year 2021.
Some highlights:
- Postpaid net account additions were 315 thousand in Q4 2021, the highest Q4 in four years and reached a record 1.2 million in full-year 2021, more than doubling year-over-year.
- Postpaid net customer additions were industry-leading with 1.8 million in Q4 2021, the highest Q4, and 5.5 million in full-year 2021, a record-high and above the company’s recent guidance of 5.1 to 5.3 million.
- Postpaid phone net customer additions were 844 thousand in Q4 2021 and 2.9 million in full-year 2021. Postpaid phone churn was 1.10% in Q4 2021, as the company ramped up its Sprint customer integration, and 0.98% in full-year 2021.
- Postpaid other net customer additions were 906 thousand in Q4 2021 and 2.6 million in full-year 2021, which included High Speed Internet net customer additions of 224 thousand in Q4 2021 and 546 thousand in full-year 2021. T-Mobile ended the year with 646 thousand High Speed Internet customers, exceeding its year-end goal of 500 thousand customers.
- Prepaid net customer additions were 49 thousand in Q4 2021 and 342 thousand in full-year 2021, more than doubling year-over-year. Prepaid churn was 3.01% in Q4 2021 and 2.83% in full-year 2021.
- Total net customer additions were 1.8 million in Q4 2021 and 5.8 million in full-year 2021, the highest annual number in five years. The total customer count increased to a record-high of 108.7 million.
https://investor.t-mobile.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx