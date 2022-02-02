T-Mobile US reports higher Q4 revenue and customer additions

T-Mobile US reported service revenues of $15.0 billion for Q4 2021 and $58.4 billion for full-year 2021. Net income amounted to $422 million in Q4 2021 — $3.0 billion in full-year 2021.

“T-Mobile had our strongest year ever. We didn’t just meet the bold goals we set for 2021 around customer growth, profitability, merger synergies and network buildout – we crushed all of them,” said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO. “Our industry-leading year-end results – adding 1.2 million postpaid accounts and 5.5 million postpaid customers, extending Ultra Capacity 5G to 210 million people – show that the Un-carrier is experiencing the greatest growth momentum in wireless. And we’re poised to sustain that position into 2022 and beyond as we continue to execute on our winning playbook and consistently make investments that have enabled our success. With plenty of room to run, we’re in the best-ever position to continue delivering.”

Some highlights:

Postpaid net account additions were 315 thousand in Q4 2021, the highest Q4 in four years and reached a record 1.2 million in full-year 2021, more than doubling year-over-year.

Postpaid net customer additions were industry-leading with 1.8 million in Q4 2021, the highest Q4, and 5.5 million in full-year 2021, a record-high and above the company’s recent guidance of 5.1 to 5.3 million.

Postpaid phone net customer additions were 844 thousand in Q4 2021 and 2.9 million in full-year 2021. Postpaid phone churn was 1.10% in Q4 2021, as the company ramped up its Sprint customer integration, and 0.98% in full-year 2021.

Postpaid other net customer additions were 906 thousand in Q4 2021 and 2.6 million in full-year 2021, which included High Speed Internet net customer additions of 224 thousand in Q4 2021 and 546 thousand in full-year 2021. T-Mobile ended the year with 646 thousand High Speed Internet customers, exceeding its year-end goal of 500 thousand customers.

Prepaid net customer additions were 49 thousand in Q4 2021 and 342 thousand in full-year 2021, more than doubling year-over-year. Prepaid churn was 3.01% in Q4 2021 and 2.83% in full-year 2021.

Total net customer additions were 1.8 million in Q4 2021 and 5.8 million in full-year 2021, the highest annual number in five years. The total customer count increased to a record-high of 108.7 million.

