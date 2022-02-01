T-Mobile Netherlands deploys Netcracker Cloud BSS

T-Mobile Netherlands will upgrade to Netcracker Cloud BSS.

Netcracker said its cloud-native solution will be deployed in a fully Agile environment that supports public cloud options and leverages Netcracker’s expertise to establish a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure in an ongoing transformation journey.

After several acquisitions over the years, including Tele2 Netherlands and Vodafone Thuis, T-Mobile Netherlands was faced with the challenge of integrating the companies and their customers. The operator needed to consolidate its IT operations, which included the introduction of Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC) capabilities across all networks.

“T-Mobile Netherlands has greatly benefited from the additional customers we gained through acquisitions over the years, but to provide the best possible experience for them while maintaining our technology edge, we decided to implement cloud-native BSS software, including CPQ and other critical functions that directly impact the customer,” said Kim Larsen, CTIO at T-Mobile Netherlands. “Netcracker has been a key partner of ours, and we are excited to continue the relationship by moving crucial BSS functions to the public cloud with an Agile/DevOps methodology.”