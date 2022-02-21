T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom launch T-IoT enterprise service

T-Mobile US and Deutsche Telekom introduced T-IoT, a comprehensive enterprise solution for global IoT connectivity, platform management and support. The service will be available across 188 destinations, on 383 networks worldwide.

Key features:

Worldwide network connectivity spanning NB-IoT, LTE-M, LTE, and 5G.

A single pane of glass to easily view, and eventually manage global IoT connections across several platforms, including T-Mobile Control Center and Deutsche Telekom M2M Service Portal, with T-IoT Hub.

A simplified procurement process that includes streamlined contract and billing, consistent global service level agreements, and customer support.

Flexible pricing with a pay-per-data model OR a choice of three flat-rate unlimited connectivity packages (T-IoT Unlimited Base, T-IoT Unlimited Premium, and T-IoT Unlimited Pro) across the U.S. and Europe, as well as value added services to serve connectivity needs for the lifetime of the device.

"One provider. One solution. That's 'making it simple' taken at its word," says Hagen Rickmann, Managing Director Business Customers, Telekom Deutschland. "Many industries, such as healthcare or automotive, depend on international supply chains. And their customers today rely on receiving service and assistance anywhere in the world. We're able to do that with this transatlantic collaboration, with our networks, for the best customer experience worldwide."

“With millions of connected Mercedes-Benz vehicles in nearly every corner of the world today, and up to 20 million connected cars in our fleet by 2025, we need be able to rely on telecommunications partners like T-IoT, that offer us global network coverage and an ecosystem for IoT leadership,” said Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management, Mercedes-Benz Group AG. “Real-time, high-bandwidth data transmission is key to digital innovation. 5G technology in IoT scenarios will allow our vehicles to communicate with the speed and reliability needed to offer our customers greater efficiency through improved routing and improved safety.”



