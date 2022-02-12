Summit Broadband deploys Ciena's 6500 ROADM with 400GbE

Summit Broadband, an Orlando-based fiber-optics telecommunications provider, has deployed Ciena’s 6500 ROADM with 400GbE wave services to increase capacity and reach more users in major cities across Florida. Summit Broadband is also utilizing Ciena’s Adaptive IP Apps and Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller for real-time visibility and analysis of routing behaviors to optimize network performance and identify issues with greater ease for faster resolution.

In his first year as CEO, Kevin Coyne has transformed Summit Broadband’s network to create data superhighways encircling the Florida peninsula, serving customers in Central, West, and Southwest Florida. This recent network expansion gives Summit Broadband even greater flexibility and adaptability to respond to the increasing needs of its customers, including school districts and municipalities.

“The past year has shown us how having access to high-quality connectivity is a necessity for everyday life,” said Kevin Coyne, CEO of Summit Broadband.

