STL partners with Analog Devices on 5F Open RAN radios

STL is using Analog Devices to develop 5G Open RAN radio units (O-RU). STL and Analog Devices agreed to work closely with other ecosystem providers, including leading power amplifier (PA) vendors, to expand the range of STL's Garuda O-RU indoor small cell offerings. STL will integrate Analog Devices' RadioVerse transceivers into Garuda to create power-efficient, high-performance radios.
"Building on the success of the Garuda project, we look forward to expanding the collaboration with STL and providing the Open RAN ecosystem with high-performance O-RUs," said Nitin Sharma, General Manager of the Wireless Systems Group at Analog Devices.