Starlink announced a Premium tier broadband service that promises download speeds of 150-500 Mbps and latency of 20-40ms, enabling high throughput connectivity for small offices, storefronts, and super users across the globe.

Starlink Premium uses a bigger antenna that is twice the area of Starlink's standard phased array with broader scan angle. There are no long-term contracts, no data caps, and no exclusivity requirements.

Commercial availability for Starlink Premium is expected in Q2.

https://www.starlink.com/premium