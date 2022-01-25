Sparkle deploys Juniper PTX Series Routers for 400G

Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and among the top global operators, has deployed Juniper’s 400G PTX Series Routers.

Juniper says 400G optical transceiver modules deliver a lower cost-per-bit by delivering the same bandwidth in less physical space. A 400G-capable network is a key step for Tier-1 providers like Sparkle, who are grappling with relentless traffic growth.

“The 400G platform from Juniper will be a key tool in our ongoing challenge to match constantly growing traffic demands at very competitive price-per-port in the context of premium space and power costs, without sacrificing reliability and features. In addition, the better economy of scale and a denser configuration supports the high standard for eco-sustainable design and energy efficiency to which we work,” says Enrico Bagnasco, Chief Technology Officer, Sparkle

“Juniper is pleased to support customers like Sparkle as they balance their sustainability journey with achieving their commercial goals and customer experience requirements. We share Sparkle’s vision of having a significantly positive impact on the environment and believe that innovation in sustainable technology is as important as reducing our environmental footprint,” states Raj Yavatkar, Chief Technology Officer, Juniper Networks.

With its global Tier-1 IP Transit backbone “Seabone”, Sparkle is a Top 5 global IP player, providing high-speed and reliable Internet connectivity to ISPs and content providers worldwide. The service is delivered over an advanced proprietary network of over 600,000 km of fiber including major regional systems in Europe, the Mediterranean and the Americas, plus ownership of major international submarine cables.