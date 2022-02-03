SpaceX loses up to date on 40 Starlink satellites to geomagnetic storm

SpaceX confirmed the loss of up to 40 Starlink satellites launched on February 3 due to the effects of a geomagnetic storm.

The Falcon 9’s second stage deployed the satellites into their intended orbit, however most of the satellites deployed on that mission failed to pass initial system checkouts and have de-orbited.

SpaceX said the lost satellites, part of a batch of 49 launched that day, experienced increased drag at the low altitudes due to the geomagnetic storm, preventing the satellites from leaving safe-mode to begin orbit raising maneuvers.

https://www.spacex.com/updates/



