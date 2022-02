SpaceX successfully launched 49 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The booster previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, and IXPE.

The Falcon 9’s first stage was recovered on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. One fairing half previously supported five Starlink missions, and the other half previously supported Transporter-1 and two Starlink missions.

This was the 3rd Starlink launch mission of 2022.

