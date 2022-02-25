SpaceX launched 50 more Starlink satellites from Vandenberg

On Friday, February 25, SpaceX launched 50 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The first stage was recovered on a drone ship in the Pacific.

This was the eight launch of 2022 and the fourth flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously supported Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART and one Starlink mission.

Starlink service is now available in Brazil and Bulgaria, bring the number of countries with Starlink service to 29.