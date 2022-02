On February 21, SpaceX launched 46 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The launch was southbound.

This was the 38th Starlink launch mission and the 11th flight for this Falcon 9 first stage booster, which previously launched Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-II, CRS-21, Transporter-1, Transporter-3, and now six Starlink missions.

The Falcon 9 was recovered on a drone ship.