SEMIFIVE raises $109 million for its chip design platform

SEMIFIVE, a start-up based in Korea, raised $109 million in Series B funding for its platform-based SoC design solution.

SEMIFIVE’s platform SoC approach aims to significantly reduce chip development time and cost. SEMIFIVE said its platform enables custom silicon chips based on Samsung Foundry’s advanced FinFET process nodes. So far, SEMIFIVE has signed several AI-based semiconductor startups, such as FuriosaAI, Rebellions and Mobilint, as customers. The In addition to AI, SEMIFIVE offers design platforms for edge compute, AIoT, and data acceleration.

The new funding round brings the total capital raised for SEMIFIVE to $147 million since its inception in 2019 with investments from BonAngels, Game Changer, Korea Investment Partners, LB Investment, Mirae Asset Venture Investment and Pavilion Capital (a subsidiary of Temasek).

“SEMIFIVE’s key focus is to enable innovation by making custom silicon accessible and affordable. We envision ourselves as the new global hub of custom silicon,” said Brandon Cho, CEO and founder of SEMIFIVE. “With the strong support from our investors, we are accelerating our strategy in the U.S. which is a pivotal base for business expansion and added capabilities. Anticipating strong growth, we are scaling our sales, customer and technical support organizations.”

http://www.semifive.com