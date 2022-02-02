Saudi Arabia's stc aims to build hub for subsea cables and data centers

Saudi Arabia's stc kicked off an initiative to establish a major digital hub for the Middle East and North Africa with an investment of US$1 billion. The goal is to invest in an advanced fiber optic network linking 3 continents and ensuring continuous availability of services.

The launch came in on the sideline of this week's LEAP International Conference in Riyadh. This comes in cooperation with regional and international partners. The hub will link three continents, benefiting from the strategic location of the Kingdom, and promoting investment in international communication services and data centers. The hub will include the installation of a number of highly efficient cables to meet the future requirements of cloud services, by investing in an

"stc is committed to be the digital pioneer to achieve KSA Vision 2030 by developing digital business so the Kingdom will be the regional hub and link the three continents. In addition to attracting direct and indirect foreign investments and stimulating more local investments. Hence, our goal is to build this property for the region and turn our goals to reality”, said AlWetaid.

“We are proud to contribute to transforming the digital industry in the Kingdom into a leading industrial power and a global logistics center, and the development of the local industrial sector, which puts Saudi Arabia at the forefront of global countries among data-dependent economies, stressing the transformation of business environments and the local community to be digitally connected in order to achieve an advanced digital economy”, concluded Alwetaid.

https://www.stc.com.sa/wps/wcm/connect/english/stc/NewsItems/stc-launches-mena-hub-1-billion-investment