Orange names its 5G Stand Alone vendors

Orange has chosen the following industrial partners for its 5G Stand Alone networks across Europe:



Nokia’s 5G SA core network for France and Slovakia, and Nokia’s Subscriber Data Management for all countries

Oracle Communications for 5G core signaling and routing in all countries

For other network functions, in particular the radio, a software update of the existing equipment will be carried out.

Orange also announced plans for a Network Integration Factory to test and validate technical chains, the performance of end-to-end services and to conduct tests with users. The carrier expects 5G SA tests and trials in 2022, with commercial launches from 2023.

https://www.orange.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2022/orange-selects-suppliers-its-5g-stand-alone-5g-sa-networks-europe