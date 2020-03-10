Open Eye Consortium releases 400Gbps and 800Gbps LR and SR spec

The Open Eye Consortium (Open Eye MSA) released two specifications:

100 Gbps per lane, long reach, single-mode specification - targeted for 4x100 Gbps WDM modules for three kilometers reach applications (400G-FR4-3). The specification enables the use of analog-based and DSP technologies to deliver lower cost, lower power and lower latency optical modules to address growing hyperscale data centers and AI-clusters requirements.

100 Gbps per lane, short reach, multi-mode specification - targeted for 400 Gbps SR4-Lite and 800 Gbps SR8-Lite applications. Optimized for lower power and lower cost solutions for high volume hyperscale data centers, the new specification defines 50 meter reach at 850 nm VCSEL wavelength over OM4 fiber, as well as 30 meter reach at 940 nm VCSEL wavelength over OM4 and OM5 fiber.

The specifications are optimized for low-power, low-cost solutions enabling hyper scale 400 Gbps and 800 Gbps data center connectivity. These new specifications complement the Open Eye MSA’s previously released single and multi-mode specifications.

In addition to these released specifications, the MSA has commenced work on multilane, 100 Gbps per lane, three-kilometer parallel single mode (PSM) fiber specifications optimized for hyperscale cloud data center connectivity. The MSA welcomes input from the end user community on these new specifications.

