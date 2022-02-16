NVIDIA posts record quarterly revenue of $7.64B, up 53% yoy

Citing record sales for its gaming, data center and professional visualization platforms, NVIDIA reported record revenue for its fourth quarter ended January 30, 2022, of $7.64 billion, up 53 percent from a year ago and up 8 percent from the previous quarter.

GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were a record $1.18, up 103 percent from a year ago and up 22 percent from the previous quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.32, up 69 percent from a year ago and up 13 percent from the previous quarter.

For fiscal 2022, revenue was a record $26.91 billion, up 61 percent from $16.68 billion a year ago. GAAP earnings per diluted share were a record $3.85, up 123 percent from $1.73 a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $4.44, up 78 percent from $2.50 a year ago.

“We are seeing exceptional demand for NVIDIA computing platforms,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “NVIDIA is propelling advances in AI, digital biology, climate sciences, gaming, creative design, autonomous vehicles and robotics – some of today's most impactful fields.

“We are entering the new year with strong momentum across our businesses and excellent traction with our new software business models with NVIDIA AI, NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA DRIVE. GTC is coming. We will announce many new products, applications and partners for NVIDIA computing,” he said.

NVIDIA paid quarterly cash dividends of $100 million in the fourth quarter and $399 million in fiscal 2022. It will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share on March 24, 2022, to all shareholders of record on March 3, 2022.

https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/news/nvidia-announces-financial-results-for-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-2022