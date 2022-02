The North American edition of MWC has been scheduled for 28 – 30 September in Las Vegas.

The will be delivered in partnership between GSMA and the CTIA. The event is part of the GSMA’s annual series of MWC events that includes editions in Barcelona, Africa, and Shanghai.

“We are excited to bring the MWC experience to Las Vegas, bringing Connectivity Unleashed to a proud center of business and technology in the US. Our North American event has always brought the mobile ecosystem face-to-face to build strong relationships and harness innovation, and this year will be no different.” John Hoffman, CEO GSMA Ltd said.