Next G Alliance releases Roadmap to 6G paper

ATIS’ Next G Alliance published a Roadmap to 6G report that presents the first 6G vision for North America and describes major steps that industry, government and academia should take to ensure North American wireless leadership for the next decade.

ATIS said more than 600 experts from 80 Next G Alliance members representing industry, government and academia came together to create the 43-page report.

The following topics are listed in the Table of Contents:



Partnering with the Government

North American 6G Vision

North American 6G Roadmap Lifecycle and Timeline

Societal and Economic Needs

Applications and Use Cases

Technology Enablers: c omponent technologies (semiconductors, circuit/subsystems, antennas/packaging), r adio technology, s ystems and network architecture, n etwork operations, administration, management

Trustworthiness

Spectrum

Environmental Impacts

“This report will ensure North America proactively aligns all critical sectors vital to 6G success to create a foundation for North American global leadership,” said ATIS President and CEO Susan Miller. “Beyond its technical contributions, the Roadmap shows how 6G can benefit society and industries in a variety of sectors – as well as how North America will become an epicenter of innovation-driven economic growth in a new era of wireless.”

https://www.atis.org/press-releases/atis-next-g-alliance-roadmap-to-6g-positions-north-america-at-the-forefront-of-wireless-technology-development/



