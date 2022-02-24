NETGEAR intros triband WiFi 6E fir SMBs

NETGEAR introduced a tri-band, business-grade WiFi 6E product with cloud management for small and medium businesses (SMBs).

Key Features of WAX630E:

New 6GHz Band –– WAX630E offers many features and capabilities of WiFi 6 access points, including higher performance, lower latency, and faster data rates and supports WiFi 6E on the new wider 6GHz WiFi band

Ultra-Low Latency — Extends into the new 6 GHz band bringing 14 additional 80 MHZ channels for expanded spectrum capacity and less congestion thereby lower latency

WiFi Speed of up to 7.8Gbps ––Tri-Band WiFi with combined wireless speeds of up to 7.8Gbps (0.6+4.8+2.4 Gbps)

8-Streams Tri-Band WiFi — 8 WiFi streams (two streams of 6GHz, four streams of 5GHz, and two streams of 2.4GHz) means more available bandwidth and less congestion for all devices on WiFi

Multi-Gigabit Speed with PoE — Includes a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port with PoE++ for high speed and easy wiring. An additional 1 Gbps Ethernet port is included for wired extension to a WiFi access point. Ideal switches to power WAX630E are GSM4210P, MS510TXPP, MS510TXUP and MS108EUP.

Remote Management — Remote Cloud monitoring and management with NETGEAR Insight for single pane of glass management. Insight Pro is available for multi instance network management for managed service providers.

8 Secure Wireless Networks (SSIDs) — Separate VLANs and WPA3 makes WAX630E the ideal network configuration for SMBs for security and manageability

Separate VLANs — Separate networks to keep admin, employee, visitor, HR, Finance department networks securely separated from each other

Pricing begins at $350.

"ISPs are now offering multi-gig speeds to their business customers. Simultaneously, client devices such as the latest Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel smart phones and several new personal computer systems from leading manufacturers are supporting WiFi 6E. This combination makes it an imperative for businesses to at least double the connection speeds for their underlying WiFi systems,” said Doug Cheung, Director of Product Line Management, SMB Wireless at NETGEAR. “The WAX630E will enable businesses to improve the bandwidth of their WiFi network by up to 2.5 times.”



