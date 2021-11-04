NeoPhotonics shareholders approve acquisition by Lumentum

NeoPhotonics stockholders approved the merger agreement under which Lumentum Holdings will acquire NeoPhotonics. Stockholders also approved other proposals relating to the transaction.

Approximately 99.5% of NeoPhotonics stockholders who voted cast their votes in favor of the proposal to approve the merger agreement. This represented approximately 76.3% of NeoPhotonics’ outstanding common stock as of the record date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders.

The company said the transaction is now expected to close in the second half of calendar year 2022.

