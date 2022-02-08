NCI wins $13.4M Navy contract for fiber network modernization

NCI Information Systems has been awarded a five-year $13.4 million prime contract from the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command Naval Air Warfare Center, Weapons Division. Under the Installation Fiber Optic Networking Support Services contract, NCI, with its partner IntelliBridge, will enable faster, more secure network connections for the Navy by delivering state-of-the-art engineering and implementation fiber optic networking support services.

Under the contract, NCI and IntelliBridge will transform system interoperability and integration for networks supporting NAWCWD and NAVAIR, enabling seamless and secure computer connectivity. The two organizations will provide E&I fiber optic networking support services such as state-of-the-art network designs, fiber builds, infrastructure mapping and networking solutions.

