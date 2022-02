What's hot at #MWC22? In the drive toward O-RAN and v-RAN, silicon vendors are racing toward smaller geometries, and Marvell is on the leading edge with portfolio optimized for the RU, DU and now the virtualized DU, says Joel Brand, Senior Director, Product Marketing, Marvell.

The idea with the virtualized DU is to process some of the functionality in a host server leveraging cloud technologies and a new generation of accelerator cards powered by dedicated silicon.