Microsoft selected to build a sovereign cloud for Singapore

Singapore's Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) has selected Microsoft to develop a sovereign cloud to accelerate digital transformation and innovation across the government's Home Team departments.

The sovereign cloud will be built on Microsoft Azure for on-demand, high performance cloud computing and data storage resources. High system resiliency and availability will ensure that Home Team’s operations continue 24×7 with minimal interruption. Coupled with high-speed network connectivity and advanced analytics, the sovereign cloud capability will provide Home Team officers on the ground with real time data to enable swifter incident response and decision-making.

As part of the agreement, Microsoft will provide additional training and educational opportunities, including 600 training seats along with exam certificates that will be made available annually to HTX. This training will advance the technical skills of cloud technology professionals in Singapore.

“This strategic partnership with Microsoft to develop a Sovereign Cloud here in Singapore will enable us to push the boundaries of innovation and be in the forefront of technology,” said Mr. Chan Tsan, CEO of HTX, who is concurrently the Deputy Secretary (Development) of Ministry of Home Affairs. “This way, we will be well-poised to exponentially enhance the capabilities of the Home Team and to keep Singapore as the safest place on the planet.”

“We’re delivering a trusted sovereign cloud that adheres to and meets the needs of the Singapore government – one that will expedite their digital transformation efforts,” said Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Microsoft. “Our agreement will enable key technological advancements and provide access to data and insights to help drive change across various communities.”