Meta announced plans for a new data center in Kuna, Idaho. This will be Meta's 15th data center in the United States and 19th worldwide. The company estimates its investment in the project at $800 million.

Kuna is a town of approximately 24,000 located 18 miles (29 km) southwest of downtown Boise, the state capital of Idaho. The elevation is 2,694 ft (821 m).

The Kuna Data Center will run on 100% renewable energy. Meta said the facility will be at least 80% more water efficient than the average data center as the cooling system will rely on outside air for cooling for at least 50% of the year.