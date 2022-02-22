MEF opens LSO Marketplace

MEF announced the launch of the LSO Marketplace, a set of resources designed to accelerate the evaluation and implementation of MEF Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs for automating service provider and enterprise business transactions.

MEF also announced availability of the Celine LSO API Framework release, which adds a new service provisioning developer guide and features such as incident management and security profiles.

The LSO Marketplace includes:

LSO API Catalog – Includes API definitions, release information, developer guides, and test requirements

LSO Payloads – Schemas for MEF standardized products and services that can be managed with the APIs

Evaluation resources – Tools to help evaluate MEF APIs and build a business case for implementation

Implementation support – Tools, programs, groups, and resources to help accelerate API implementation

MEF also announced Celine, the third in the series of LSO API Framework releases. Celine provides new trouble ticketing uses cases and adds service provisioning and API security profiles. MEF also released new developer guides, including the LSO API Security Profile, LSO Payload Handbook, and an example implementation of dynamic binding.

“Leading global service providers are implementing MEF LSO APIs because they offer an automated, standardized way for service providers to buy and sell services while maximizing return on their investment in interface development,” said Daniel Bar-Lev, Vice President Strategic Programs, MEF. “With the availability of the LSO Marketplace, along with ongoing enhancements to MEF’s LSO SDKs, implementation is simplified and deployment is accelerated. Service providers can connect with partners faster to quickly bring new services to market that offer competitive differentiation to customers, and ultimately lead to faster time to revenue.”

