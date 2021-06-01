MaxLinear posts record Q4 revenue of $247.9 million, up 27% yoy

MaxLinear reported record Q4 2021 net revenue of $247.9 million, up 8% sequentially and up 27% year-over-year. GAAP gross margin was 57.2%, compared to 56.5% in the prior quarter, and 42.7% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.86, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.75 in the prior quarter, and diluted earnings per share of $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

“In the fourth quarter, revenue was up 8% sequentially and up 27% year-over-year, driven by strong growth across our connectivity, broadband and infrastructure markets. Wi-Fi grew 40% sequentially and we exited Q4 on a $100 million annualized revenue run rate which we expect to build upon through 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin for Q4 improved to 61.7% driven by product mix shift towards higher value products. We are excited about our prospects for continued future growth driven by our comprehensive product portfolio, and the accelerating pace of new product launches particularly in connectivity, fiber-to-the home broadband, optical, and wireless infrastructure markets,” commented Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO.

