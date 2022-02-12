MaxLinear and Sivers develop microwave radios for 57-71 GHz band

MaxLinear Sivers Wireless announced the joint development of a V-Band RF/Modem fpr unlicensed point-to-point microwave radios in the 57-71 GHz band.

The development was conducted on behalf of a leading microwave radio OEM customer. This project is now in execution mode with initial plans for a reference design and then the first joint product and customer deployments, expected to be on the market in late 2022 or early 2023.

“Currently, we are jointly working on a first joint customer project and appreciate doing this with a world-leading point-to-point supplier like MaxLinear. We are honored to be working with them and the customer in a project like this. It is proof of our capabilities to be in the front seat of millimeter wave development. This project will result in a disruptive approach to designing 60 GHz point-to-point solutions, enabling WISP and Mobile operators around the world to meet the growing demand for backhaul capacity at a lower cost.” says Anders Storm, Group CEO of Sivers Semiconductors.

“As wireless networks require more bandwidth to support 5G applications, service providers will need new tools to transport the massive amount of data with minimal latency,” said Brendan Walsh, VP, Wireless Infrastructure, MaxLinear, Inc. “The combination of Sivers and our market-leading technologies finally unlocks an ultra-high bandwidth and high-performance solution in the unlicensed 60GHz band, providing operators with a cost-effective and attractive solution.”

https://www.maxlinear.com/