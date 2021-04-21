Mavenir intros Intelligent IoT Platform

Mavenir announced the commercial availability of its Intelligent IoT Platform (IIoTP) for gaining insights into data streams from IoT sensors.

Mavenir’s IIoTP solution that can be deployed independently or in conjunction with the Mavenir’s Intelligent Video Application (IVA) and other AI applications, on any cloud or on-prem hardware. It integrates with a variety of sensors including 2G/3G/4G/5G that can be deployed on various networks including cellular and Wi-Fi.

Key use cases for Mavenir’s IIoTP

Manufacturing: Automate operations to reduce cost and downtime and improve performance.

Smart Cities and Smart Campuses: Optimize the handling of infrastructure, provide dwellers with better living conditions, and enhance the environmental, social and economic sustainability.

Mining and Construction: Enhancing worker safety, equipment availability and equipment usage.

Smart Buildings: Enhancing building safety and comfort of occupants

“With the continued explosion of 5G devices coming online, platforms like Mavenir’s IIoTP are designed to converge hardware stacks and common software frameworks to provide CSPs with intelligent, optimized insights that can be offered to enterprise users for real-world IoT initiatives,” said Aniruddho Basu, Executive Vice President for Emerging Business at Mavenir.

https://www.mavenir.com/press-releases/mavenir-introduces-intelligent-iot-platform-for-smarter-analytics/