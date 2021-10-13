Kyndryl and Nokia form network and edge computing alliance

Nokia and Kyndryl (formerly IBM's managed infrastructure services business) formed a global network and edge computing alliance aimed at helping enterprise customers accelerate their digital transformations with LTE and 5G private wireless networking.
The partnership, which has already resulted in private LTE and 5G real world deployments, combines Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) application platform with Kyndryl’s consulting, design, implementation and managed services. The solution is designed to support the move to Industry 4.0, which is transforming how companies manufacture and distribute their products by interacting with IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and other advances to their environments and operations.
“As enterprises across every industry are seeking new ways to digitally transform their operations, 5G and edge computing are growing so they can harness the promise of these emerging technologies,” said Paul Savill, global practice leader of Network and Edge computing for Kyndryl. “By collaborating with Nokia, we’re taking another step forward in helping our customers unlock the power of LTE and 5G through a secure, private environment that helps them deliver tailored enterprise-grade edge solutions that drive new value for their bottom lines and next gen customer experiences.”
Chris Johnson, head of the Global Enterprise Business at Nokia, said: “By combining Kyndryl’s world-class services expertise and global reach with Nokia’s mission-critical, industry-leading private wireless and industrial edge computing solutions, we will enable even more organizations to transform their operations, accelerate their digitalization journey and reap the benefits of Industry 4.0.”
Kyndryl and Nokia also plan to explore and develop new, integrated solutions and services for Edge Cloud, IP networking, Optics, Fixed Access, 4G and 5G Core and Network Operations software technologies.
Kyndryl is IBM's managed infrastructure services business
IBM's board of directors approved the previously announced separation of the company’s managed infrastructure services business into a new company called Kyndryl.
Kyndryl's mission is to design, run and manage the most modern, efficient and reliable technology infrastructure for the world's most important businesses and organizations. The company will have 90,000 employees worldwide upon spin out from IBM.
To effect the separation the IBM board of directors declared a pro rata distribution to IBM stockholders of 80.1 percent of the outstanding shares of Kyndryl. Once distributed, each holder of IBM common stock will receive one share of Kyndryl common stock for every five shares of IBM common stock held on October 25, 2021, the record date for the distribution. The distribution is expected to occur after close of market on November 3, 2021. IBM will retain 19.9 percent of the shares of Kyndryl common stock, with the intention of exchanging those shares for IBM debt during the 12-month period following the distribution, subject to market considerations.