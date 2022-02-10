KIOXIA markets 35th anniversary of the invention of NAND flash

Kioxia (formerly Toshiba Memory) marked the 35th anniversary of the company’s invention of NAND flash memory.

Since starting at zero 35 years ago, the NAND flash market has grown to $70B1. In terms of die density, flash memory has grown from 4Mb to 1.33Tb – a 333,000x increase2. To put this exponential growth in perspective, in the 1990s, the largest available density flash memory could hold 1/8 of a photo. Flash forward to today, where the largest available die density is a whopping 1.33Tb – and capable of storing 39,000 photos.

“Flash memory is a game-changer that continues to stand the test of time,” said Scott Nelson, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for KIOXIA America, Inc. “Imagine what’s to come – will the vision of smart cities be realized? Will truly autonomous cars take us from place to place? Whatever the future holds, KIOXIA will continue to lead the way forward, investing in and evolving the technology that makes storage densities higher and costs lower. The sky is the limit for flash memory, and the next wave of applications that will further enrich our lives is just around the corner. In some ways, we’re just getting started.”

https://about.kioxia.com/en-us/flash35.html