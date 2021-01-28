Keysight submits test cases for mobility enhancements in 5G NR rel16

Keysight Technologies' S8704A Protocol Conformance Toolset was used to submit the industry’s first 5G new radio (NR) release 16 (Rel-16) test case for verifying mobility enhancements in 5G NR devices to 3GPP.

3GPP’s 5G NR Release 16 specification delivers a wide range of enhancements over Rel-15. These enhancements will support transformation in private 5G, industrial internet of things (IoT), automated factories, healthcare, public safety, logistics and transportation.

“This 3GPP Release 16 test case submission underscores Keysight’s commitment to the 5G device ecosystem and the ability to rapidly adopt new 5G NR specifications,” said Muthu Kumaran, general manager of Keysight's device validation solutions business. “Access to a comprehensive suite of test cases via common software and hardware tools allows users to accelerate design validation and capture early revenue opportunities.”

In August 2021, Keysight used the Protocol Conformance Toolset to submit the industry’s first 5G NR Rel-16 protocol test case to 3GPP. This was followed by the first approval by the Global Certification Forum (GCF) for 5G NR protocol conformance test cases based on 3GPP Release 16 specifications. In December 2021, Keysight was also first to submit Rel-16 test cases to 3GPP, enabling device makers to verify enhanced network slicing and power saving features.











