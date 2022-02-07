Keysight and LG Electronics collaborate on 6G

Keysight Technologies collaborated with LG Electronics to demonstrate a 6G radio frequency (RF) front-end (RFFE) module at the recent 2021 Korea Science and Technology Exhibition in December.

The demonstration leveraged Keysight’s 6G Sub-Terahertz (THz) R&D Testbed and LG’s 6G radio front-end transceiver to generate terabit data wireless transmissions. Keysight’s 6G testbed supports a scalable number of frequency bands and ultra-wide bandwidths. This enables leading wireless companies to conduct 6G sub-THz channel sounding research and evaluate candidate 6G waveforms.

Keysight’s 6G testbed delivers low residual error vector magnitude (EVM) across ultra-wide modulation bandwidths resulting in accurate EVM performance assessments of sub-THz systems, transceivers and components. This enables researchers to create designs that deliver the high performance required to support future 6G use cases.

Keysight’s 6G sub-THz R&D Testbed enables LG Electronics to develop high-frequency, high bandwidth RFFEs and transceivers. It integrates Keysight’s high-speed multi-channel arbitrary waveform generator, UXR multi-channel high-performance oscilloscope, PathWave vector signal analysis software and PSG analog signal generator with compact upconverters and downconverters from Virginia Diodes Inc. (VDI).

“Keysight’s expertise in test, emulation and optimization, coupled with their ability to create essential linkages between supportive 6G technologies, helps LG Electronics to bring innovations to life – from idea to design, development, manufacturing, deployment and operation,” said Yeongho Je, vice president and head of Communication & Media Standard Lab at LG Electronics. “These innovations support the industry’s 6G vision, which includes creating a more sustainably connected world.”

In early 2021, the two parties initiated a collaboration focused on next generation 6G network technology by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at securing leadership in the standardization and commercialization phase of 6G mobile communication.