Juniper acquires WiteSand for cloud Network Access Control (NAC)

Juniper Networks has acquired WiteSand, a start-up specializing in cloud-native zero trust Network Access Control (NAC) solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed. The solution moves NAC operations from on-premise hardware built using monolithic code bases to the cloud. It also leverages AIOps for automated provisioning, monitoring, analysis and security.

Juniper said the acquisition accelerates its efforts to deliver a next-generation NAC solution as a key element of their AI-driven enterprise portfolio.

“Both WiteSand and Juniper share a common vision of disrupting the antiquated NAC space with cloud agility and AI-driven intelligence,” said Sujai Hajela, EVP AI-Driven Enterprise, Juniper Networks.

"When NAC is integrated with wireless assurance, wired assurance, WAN assurance, IoT assurance, and indoor location services under a common Mist cloud and AI umbrella, Juniper customers can deliver amazing experiences to their network users, from the client all the way to the cloud.”

https://newsroom.juniper.net/news/news-details/2022/Juniper-Networks-Announces-Acquisition-of-WiteSand/default.aspx