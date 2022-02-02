Intel's Project Circuit Breaker aims to weed out design flaws

Intel announced Project Circuit Breaker, a program to build a community of elite hackers to hunt bugs in firmware, hypervisors, GPUs, and chipsets.

Project Circuit Breaker builds on Intel’s existing open Bug Bounty program by hosting targeted time-boxed events on specific new platforms and technologies, providing training and creating opportunities for more hands-on collaboration with Intel engineers.

Project Circuit Breaker’s first event, Camping with Tigers, is already underway with a group of 20 researchers who received systems with Intel Core i7 processors (formerly “Tiger Lake”).

https://www.projectcircuitbreaker.com