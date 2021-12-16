Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Infinera's ICE6 Turbo enables 4 x 400 GbE long-haul services

Tuesday, February 22, 2022    

Infinera is rolling out a performance-optimized configuration of its 1.6T (2 x 800G) ICE6 coherent optical engine.

Infinera's ICE6 Turbo, which is produced in Infinera’s in-house, U.S.-based fabrication center, is the industry’s first coherent optical solution that can operate above 100 Gbaud.  This enables network operators to support 4 x 400 GbE services using a single optical engine across long-haul distances and 3 x 400 GbE services across ultra-long-haul distances, driving down the cost per bit of delivering high-speed optical services. ICE6 Turbo will be available in both C- and L-band variants.

Infinera said its ICE6 Turbo solution leverages the capabilities of the company’s unique monolithic indium phosphide-based photonic integrated circuit (PIC) technology. The new benchmark for optical performance set by ICE6 Turbo is enabled by the holistic co-design of the various optical engine components and pioneering optical networking features including second-generation Nyquist subcarriers, long-codeword probabilistic constellation shaping (LC-PCS), dynamic bandwidth allocation, and soft-decision forward error correction (SD-FEC) gain sharing.

“ICE6 Turbo builds on Infinera’s heritage of delivering innovative optical solutions that provide meaningful value for our customers,” said Ron Johnson, General Manager of Infinera’s Optical Systems & Network Solutions Group. “ICE6 Turbo further pushes the boundaries of optical performance, enabling our customers to rapidly scale their networks with industry-leading economics.”

Fastweb carries 600 Gbps wavelength across 1,372km with Infinera

Tuesday, December 21, 2021    

Fastweb, one of the main telecom providers in Italy, completed a single-wavelength service connectivity speed trial of 600 Gb/s across its network, including the Milan-Bari optical route spanning 1,372 kilometers. The trial used Infinera’s fifth-generation ICE6 800G technology on the GX Series Compact Modular Platform. Infinera said its ICE6 solution enabled Fastweb to increase network capacity by up to two times. The ICE6 solution features...

Telia Carrier picks Infinera’s ICE6 800G solution for global network

Thursday, December 16, 2021    

Telia Carrier has selected Infinera’s ICE6 800G solution for Telia Carrier’s global network after completing a successful trial of the technology on Telia Carrier’s live number-one-ranked global network, AS1299. The decision to deploy Infinera’s ICE6 comes after a field validation trial on the 2,396-km link in the U.S. between Denver and Chicago. The trial was performed using Infinera’s innovative ICE6 technology over an existing third-party...

