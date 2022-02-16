Infinera reports revenue of $403 million, up 13% yoy, record bookings

Infinera reported revenue of $400.3 million (GAAP) for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 25, 2021. This compares to $355.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $353.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 35.6% compared to 33.2% in the third quarter of 2021 and 35.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(33.1) million, or $(0.16) per share, compared to $(53.8) million, or $(0.26) per share, in the third quarter of 2021, and $(9.9) million, or $(0.05) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $5.7 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to net loss of $(3.0) million, or $(0.01) per share, in the third quarter of 2021, and a net income of $16.7 million, or $0.13 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Infinera CEO David Heard said, “Q4 was a pivotal quarter for us. We achieved record revenue and bookings for the company, and exited the year with substantial backlog. Our strong performance in the quarter was the perfect way to wrap-up 2021, a year in which we strengthened our portfolio, bolstered our management team, accelerated growth and expanded margins.”

“Looking ahead to 2022, we intend to build on the foundation we established in 2021,” continued Heard. “The demand drivers fueling our business are robust. While we expect the industry-wide supply chain challenges to remain intense through at least the first half of the year, we are focused on driving 8-12% revenue growth in 2022 and delivering on our longer-term target business model.”

An investor presentation is online.

