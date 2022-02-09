Iceland's Síminn awards 5-year contract to Ericsson

Icelandic telecommunications company Síminn awarded a 5-year network infrastructure contract to Ericsson. The goal is for 90% 5G coverage across Iceland by the first half of 2025.

Orri Hauksson, CEO, Síminn says: "Our customers will see increasing data speeds, our companies will see new business opportunities, and the Icelandic industry will become increasingly competitive on an international level as we take one more step into the fourth industrial revolution. We look forward to further integrate our services with Ericsson's fast and stable network, a symbiosis that will build the backbone of Iceland as an IT nation.”

Niclas Backlund, Country Manager at Ericsson, comments on the collaboration: "Our relationship with Síminn stretches back more than a hundred years. Together, we have built great mutual trust and a willingness and capacity to lead the market. Our history is the primary key to our success. We will now implement our latest 5G technology, which brings better energy efficiency and flexibility than ever to Síminn’s mission-critical network.”







