IBM acquires Sentaca, a telco consultancy

IBM has acquired Sentaca, a telco consulting services and solutions provider based in Boston. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Sentaca's team of technology consultants across the U.S. and Canada build and migrate mission-critical applications on leading cloud service providers and open-source platforms like Red Hat OpenShift and OpenStack. Sentaca has supported digital transformation, next-generation networks and improved consumer experience for CSPs and media companies since its founding in 2008.

Sentaca will join IBM Consulting's fast-growing Hybrid Cloud Services business to solve clients' strategic and technology challenges such as cost-of-ownership, monetization, scalable and secure architecture, and address opportunities including 5G, IoT and streaming that can accelerate the creation and delivery of new services.

"Our goal is to help modern networks thrive in an open, hybrid cloud environment that will bring edge and 5G to life for enterprises and consumers," said John Granger, Senior Vice President, IBM Consulting. "The proliferation of mobile devices, wireless connectivity, and new media platforms is driving convergence among telco, media, and entertainment, which makes our acquisition of Sentaca all the more valuable for our clients."

"Sentaca's deep knowledge and experience of telecom networks, coupled with our expertise in hybrid multi-cloud and automation services and solutions, is a perfect fit to compliment IBMs telco/5G strategy," said Phil O'Neill, CEO of Sentaca. "We are very excited to join the IBM team and to be in a position to access additional resources and platforms to deliver on even larger and more ambitious enterprise cloud transformation projects within the telco and media industry sector."



