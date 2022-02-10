Howard University builds a CBRS network with Samsung + Amdocs

Howard University has deployed a 5G-ready network using CBRS specturm to deliver secure and enhanced broadband connectivity to students, faculty and local residents on its campus in Washington, D.C.

The private network uses Samsung RAN solutions including 5G-ready 4T4R CBRS radios, connected to the company’s baseband unit. Samsung’s CBRS radios are OnGo Alliance-certified, indicating a product that meets the highest standards of quality, interoperability and security.

As the lead systems integrator, Amdocs designed the network, integrated the required network infrastructure (RAN, CORE, transport, security), and performed the deployment services. In addition, Amdocs is providing managed services to operate and maintain the network. During implementation, Amdocs partnered with small business teams to provide consulting and installation support, which included Matek Inc. and WAZ Wireless.

This deployment is part of a network collaboration agreement between Samsung and Amdocs, which announced they will deliver end-to-end 4G and 5G solutions to enterprises with a focus on industries such as manufacturing, education and utilities.

“The Samsung and Amdocs solution has provided our end users with a reliable and sustainable solution for both CBRS and WiFi connectivity,” said Jahmal Cue, Howard University Senior Network and Infrastructure Manager. “The deployment was on schedule and supported the various ‘use cases’ on the campus. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Samsung and Amdocs to expand the network.”

https://news.samsung.com/us/samsung-amdocs-deliver-howard-university-enhanced-campus-connectivity/








