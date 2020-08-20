Government of Quebec buys IBM Quantum System

The Government of Quebec and IBM announced a new partnership to further establish Quebec as a leading technology hub in the development of quantum computing, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and high-performance computing through the launch of the Quebec-IBM Discovery Accelerator. The Quebec-IBM Discovery Accelerator plans to make advances using computational technologies such as:

Quantum computing: Leveraging an IBM Quantum System One to be deployed at IBM's Bromont facility for the use of the Government of Quebec and its partners, to facilitate the mission of the Government of Quebec's Innovation Zones the Discovery Accelerator will explore complex problems including the modeling of new materials and how quantum computing can be used as part of broader sustainability efforts.

AI: Quebec-IBM Discovery Accelerator teams will use a range of artificial intelligence models to explore use cases such as the discovery of new drugs.

High performance computing: The Discovery Accelerator will leverage a major base of high-performance computing (HPC) in order to integrate classical and quantum technology to explore various scientific challenges.

"Quebec's potential to innovate in high technology and be a leader in the economy of the future is immense. We have world-class universities, creative entrepreneurs and talented workers. The dedicated IBM quantum computer will pave the way for us to make incredible progress in areas such as artificial intelligence and modeling. Quantum science is the future of computing. With our innovation zone, we're positioning ourselves at the forefront of this future," said François Legault, Premier of Quebec.