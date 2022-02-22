Frontier offers 2 Gig Fiber Service to customers network-wide

Frontier, which operates in 25 states, is launching network-wide 2 Gig fiber internet service.

The residential offer includes symmetrical 2 Gig fiber speeds @ $149.99/mo + free next-gen total home Wi-Fi + free Amazon Fire TV + free webcam + free voice line + free activation + free premium tech support + free multi-device security.

The service is available across Frontier’s entire fiber footprint.

“We’re thrilled to become the first and only major ISP to deliver network-wide 2 Gig internet service, as we unleash the power of our fiber network,” said Nick Jeffery, President and CEO of Frontier. “Today is proof that Frontier is doing what customers want and cable can’t – bringing faster speeds and greater value to consumers as we Build Gigabit America.”