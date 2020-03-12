FCC sees strong demand for Rip-n-Replace as requests top $5.6 billion

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel notified Congress that providers have initially requested approximately $5.6 billion from the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program to cover the costs of removing, replacing, and disposing of insecure equipment and services in U.S. networks.

“Last year Congress created a first-of-its kind program for the FCC to reimburse service providers for their efforts to increase the security of our nations communications networks,” said Chairwoman Rosenworcel. “We’ve received over 181 applications from carriers who have developed plans to remove and replace equipment in their networks that pose a national security threat. While we have more work to do to review these applications, I look forward to working with Congress to ensure that there is enough funding available for this program to advance Congress’s security goals and ensure that the U.S. will continue to lead the way on 5G security.”

The Supply Chain Reimbursement Program will reimburse providers of advanced communications services for costs reasonably incurred for removing, replacing, and disposing of communications equipment and services produced or provided by Huawei Technologies Company and ZTE Corporation. The Commission opened the filing window for the program on October 29, 2021, and the window closed on January 28, 2022.

https://www.fcc.gov/document/rosenworcel-notifies-congress-demand-rip-and-replace-program

Biden signs Secure Equipment Act President Biden signed into law the “Secure Equipment Act of 2021,” which requires the Federal Communications Commission to adopt rules clarifying that it will no longer review or approve any authorization application for equipment that poses an unacceptable risk to national security.The bill would prevent further integration and sales of Huawei, ZTE, Hytera, Hikvision, and Dahua – all Chinese state-backed or directed firms – in the U.S. regardless... READ MORE

Mavenir supplies O-RAN for Montana's Triangle under Rip-n-Replace Mavenir, O-RAN Mavenir has been selected by Triangle Communications, a telecommunications service provider for the state of Montana, to deliver a fully virtualized Open RAN and Evolved Packet Core (EPC) network.Triangle Communications is undergoing a full network transformation, removing untrusted network providers equipment using funding from the FCC provided under the Secure and Trusted Telecommunications act.The Rip and Replace project and will include:Mavenir’s... READ MORE

U.S. Covid-19 relief bill provides $1.9 billion to rip/replace Huawei FCC The $900 billion coronavirus relief package approved by the U.S. Congress contains several provisions for telecommunications, including $1.9 billion to fund the rip/replace of Huawei and ZTE equipment, $3.2 billion for Keep Americans Connected programs, $250 million for telehealth initiatives, and requirements for the FCC to begin auctioning the 3.45-3.55 GHz band by the end of 2021."FCC Chairman Ajit Pai:“I applaud Congress for including in the... READ MORE