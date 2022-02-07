Esperanto looks to IFS to fab its RISC-V-based AI accelerator chips

Esperanto Technologies, a start-up based in Mountain View, California, confirmed that it will use Intel Foundry Services silicon and chiplet packaging technologies to advance its RISC-V-based technology and deliver its massively parallel AI acceleration silicon solutions spanning from cloud to edge.
“Intel Foundry Services is excited to add Esperanto’s massively-parallel AI accelerators to the IFS ecosystem,” said Bob Brennan, Vice unity are invaluable in helping to advance and proliferate RISC-V solutions from Esperanto and others, ultimately benefiting all end users,” said Art Swift, president and CEO at Esperanto Technologies.
