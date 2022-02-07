Esperanto looks to IFS to fab its RISC-V-based AI accelerator chips

Esperanto Technologies, a start-up based in Mountain View, California, confirmed that it will use Intel Foundry Services silicon and chiplet packaging technologies to advance its RISC-V-based technology and deliver its massively parallel AI acceleration silicon solutions spanning from cloud to edge.

Esperanto Technologies is developing massively-parallel 64-bit RISC-V-based Tensor compute cores currently delivered in the form of a single chip with 1088 ET-Minion compute cores and a high-performance memory system. Designed to meet the high-performance and low-power requirements of large-scale datacenter customers, Esperanto’s existing RISC-V-based inference chip is a general purpose, parallel processing solution that can accelerate many parallelizable workloads. It is designed to run any machine learning (ML) workload well, and to excel at ML recommendation models, one of the most important types of AI workloads in many large datacenters.

“Intel Foundry Services is excited to add Esperanto’s massively-parallel AI accelerators to the IFS ecosystem,” said Bob Brennan, Vice unity are invaluable in helping to advance and proliferate RISC-V solutions from Esperanto and others, ultimately benefiting all end users,” said Art Swift, president and CEO at Esperanto Technologies.

