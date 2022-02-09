Ericsson supplies triple-band 4G/5G radio to Optus in Australia

Optus is the first operator to deploy Ericsson's triple-band 4G/5G Radio in the Asia Pacific region. The first triple-band radio unit has been commercially deployed at Macquarie Park in Sydney with rollout continuing over the coming months.

Ericsson's triple-band Radio 4466 allows Optus to concurrently enable 5G and 4G services across 1800MHz, 2100MHz and 2600MHz spectrum layers with a single unit, reducing the equipment normally required. Ericsson says its solution reduces the site equipment footprint, overall power consumption and time to deployment.

“This is yet another example of our continued commitment to deliver a flexible network that meets the growing needs of our customers,” said Lambo Kanagaratnam, Vice President Networks, Optus. “The use of these triple-band radio units as part of our site deployment will alleviate challenges where existing site structures and lease areas are unable to cater for multiple radio units, which then impacts the amount of radio equipment that can be installed at each site.

Martin Wiktorin, Head of Ericsson Global Customer Unit, Singtel said: “The first deployment of the triple-band 4G/5G radio demonstrates Ericsson’s commitment to working with partners to deliver technological innovation on a global scale. With increased dependencies on digital connectivity, our triple-band Radio 4466 (1800/2100/2600) allows for greater speeds and capacity in a more energy-efficient way, enabling operators like Optus to service customers with evolving needs. Optus customers will reap the rewards of a flexible network as the next generation of exciting 5G use cases in gaming and immersive media emerge.”

