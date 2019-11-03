EllaLink cites 30% less latency for gamers on transatlantic link

EllaLink said its new fiber optic submarine cable linking Europe with Latin America enables gamers on both continents to play online matches with 30% less latency.
EllaLink has entered into a partnership with IP Telecom - which provides differentiated IP transit access to the main content servers spread across the European continent - and with NoPing, a high-performance solution for latency improvement focused on the online gaming segment.
Inaugurated in June, after a BRL 1 billion investment, the EllaLink cable has four pairs of optical fibers, linking Fortaleza (Ceará) and Sines (Portugal), a distance of 6,000 km.
"This reduction in latency in the connection between Brazil and Europe, counted in milliseconds (ms), represents the biggest differential of our cable, but many people could not realize this gain in most applications," explains Rafael Lozano, EllaLink's Brazil manager. "In an online game, if we imagine two players, a Brazilian and a North American, playing on a European server, aiming at the same target at the same time, the differentiator between winning and losing will be who hits it first, and this is determined by latency, called LAG by gamers," he adds. According to Lozano, with this new route, they will compete on an equal footing.
Lozano notes that until the partnership between EllaLink, IP Telecom and NoPing, latencies across continents were around 250ms between major game servers, and a gaming experience considered good should be below 150 ms. "With the EllaLink cable, this latency reduces to less than 120 ms between points of high traffic concentration in Europe," he says.
"IP Telecom has in its DNA the search for state-of-the-art connectivity. We are creating a watershed in Latin America by offering the lowest latency between Brazil and Europe. This provides the market with a new experience," said IP Telecom's CEO, Jefferson Carvalho.
"This is just the beginning. EllaLink will connect a DataCenter in Cape Verde soon, which should impact on the increase of intercontinental play of popular online games. Then we will have a wave of African gamers joining the circuit," predicts Vasconcelos.
Equinix and Ellalink, which recently inaugurated service on its high-capacity cable between Latin America and Europe, report that the new system is delivering a 50% increase in network performance between data centers in Brazil and Portugal and Spain when compared to routes that had to previously transit through North America. EllaLink's subsea cable system provides direct connectivity to Equinix’s International Business Exchange (IBX)...
EllaLink completed the marine installation of its trans-Atlantic cable system between Europe and Latin America.EllaLink has selected Infinera's ICE6 800G coherent technology to light the network, providing a direct single hop transmission path between data centers in each continent. Infinera’s solution will enable EllaLink to offer advanced customer products and services, supporting over 100 Tbps between Portugal and Brazil. Furthermore, the network...
EllaLink, which is building a four-pair subsea cable between Portugal and Brazil, will deploy smart sensor on its cable to provide the scientific community with real-time, accurate and relevant data on seabed conditions. This will make EllaLink the first commercial subsea telecom cable system to integrate SMART cable concepts. The EllaLink GeoLab infrastructure, which will be provided by EllaLink in cooperation with EMACOM, will leverage distributed...
The EllaLink Group and aicep Global Parques – Gestão de Áreas Empresariais e Serviços, unveiled plans for a new "Sines Tech – Innovation & Data Center Hub" in Portugal. The new campus is to be built in the Portuguese port city of Sines, in proximity to the landing station for the new Ellalink subsea cable to Latin America. Diego Matas, Chief Operating Officer of EllaLink, added “I am delighted to announce our collaboration with Global Parks...