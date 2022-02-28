Ekinops signs reseller partnership with Fujitsu

Fujitsu will integrate the Ekinops next generation OTN compact modular switches into the Fujitsu 1FINITY open optical networking portfolio.
"Fujitsu's partnership with Ekinops is part of our continuous strategy to create an industry-leading, open networking ecosystem for service providers worldwide," said Paul Havala, head of the optical business unit at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. "We are proud to offer our customers new solutions that comply with our high performance, quality and reliability standards."
"The combination of our high-performance OTN products integrated with Virtuora® is a best-in-class next-generation solution. North American service providers now have a flexible, scalable, future-proof system using state-of-the-art technology for operation and management," added Kevin Antill, Group VP heading North America at Ekinops.