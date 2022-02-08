Ekinops debuts Compact OTN

Ekinops introduced its first Ekinops360 ETSc, a new compact Optical Transport Networking (OTN) platform that enables a new Transport-as-a-Service (TaaS) model for service providers.

Ekinops said its new ETSc platform leverages the latest advances in network processor chipsets to enable a new ‘Transport-as-a-Service’ (TaaS) model for service providers supporting client data rates from Gigabit Ethernet (1.25 Gbps) to 400GbE with dedicated resources end-to-end and rapid provisioning capability. The Ekinops360 ETSc provides full OTN switch capability with scalability from 100Gbps to 6 Tbps to address the requirements of any network node from access to the core. As small as 1RU and with low power consumption, it can even be used as customer premises equipment (CPE) for Layer 1 services.

The ETSc is currently undergoing full field validation and integration into an open, multi-vendor SDN-controlled environment. The new OTN platform can also be managed by Celestis NMS, Ekinops’ converged network management system that provides a single tool for end-to-end management of both Ekinops360 OTN and WDM networks.

“We designed the ETSc to be a flexible scalable, future-proof system using state-of-the-art technologies that can operate in open network environments,” says Vincent Munière, Group Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Research & Development at Ekinops. “It will allow Ekinops to address new customers and applications that we couldn’t with our WDM portfolio alone helping Ekinops achieve its stated goal of tripling transport revenue by the end of 2024.”

https://www.ekinops.com/products-services/products/ekinops360/otn/ets-compact