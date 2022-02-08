Ekinops debuts Compact OTN

Ekinops introduced its first Ekinops360 ETSc, a new compact Optical Transport Networking (OTN) platform that enables a new Transport-as-a-Service (TaaS) model for service providers.
The ETSc is currently undergoing full field validation and integration into an open, multi-vendor SDN-controlled environment. The new OTN platform can also be managed by Celestis NMS, Ekinops’ converged network management system that provides a single tool for end-to-end management of both Ekinops360 OTN and WDM networks.
“We designed the ETSc to be a flexible scalable, future-proof system using state-of-the-art technologies that can operate in open network environments,” says Vincent Munière, Group Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Research & Development at Ekinops. “It will allow Ekinops to address new customers and applications that we couldn’t with our WDM portfolio alone helping Ekinops achieve its stated goal of tripling transport revenue by the end of 2024.”
https://www.ekinops.com/products-services/products/ekinops360/otn/ets-compact