DISH tests VMware RAN Intelligent Controller

Monday, February 28, 2022  ,  

DISH Networks will trial VMware’s RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) as the platform on top of which RAN applications will run. DISH is already using VMware Telco Cloud Platform to run RAN workloads.

VMware RIC is a multi-RAN, multi-cloud platform that abstracts the underlying RAN infrastructure and can host both near-real-time applications (xApps) and non-real-time applications (rApps). These apps enable new capabilities – automation, optimization and service customization – that fuel innovation across a telco network.

DISH expects a rich ecosystem of xApps and rApps to take shape — almost like an App Store for the RAN. 

Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president and general manager of VMware’s Service Provider and Edge business unit, said, “DISH is building a first-of-its-kind network that will move the entire industry forward. We’re excited to be a part of the journey as we continue to work with DISH and its ecosystem partners to launch the first Open RAN-based 5G network in the United States.”

